RAKESTRAW, Sr., Richard "Dickie"



Richard "Dickie" Rakestraw Sr., age 81, of Trotwood, passed away on March 21, 2022. He was born on January 22, 1941, to Fred McCleskey and Myrtis Ramey. He was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. He retired from General Motors after working as a machinist for over 30 years. After retirement, he served his community as a Meals On Wheels driver for 14 years. He always had a way with words and never met a stranger. He was also a foster



parent to many and was everyone's "Grandpa". Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Fred McCleskey and Myrtis Ramey; his grandmother, Annie Durden; his brothers, Michael Ramey and Douglas Ramey; and his sister, Cookie Ramey. He will be remembered by his beloved wife of 58 years, Karene Rakestraw; children: Janet Rakestraw, Richard Rakestraw Jr., Terry Douthit, and the many children he fostered; grandchildren: Michael Dugger, Jazz Dugger, Keonni Rakestraw, Kiara Rakestraw, Kitanna Rakestraw, and Devin Rakestraw; great-grandchildren: Reyna Sanders and Dreya Rakestraw; siblings: Robert Rakestraw, Annette McFadgion, Phyllis McCoy, Dennis Ramey, and Donnie Ramey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00am. To share a memory of Richard or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

