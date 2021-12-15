RALSTON, Karen



77, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born October 16, 1944, in



Dayton, OH, to Harold and Elsie Murphy of Belmont, OH.



Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Gerald (Rita) Murphy and Lowell Murphy of Dayton, OH, and her husband, James Ralston. Survived by her sisters-in-law Jane Murphy of South Carolina, and Carol Oser, of Canal Winchester, OH. Mother to Gregory Ralston of Centerville, OH, and Erin



Ralston, of Kettering, OH.



She was a homemaker for 20 years before becoming an advertising representative for Homes Guides Magazine (later



Harmon Homes) at the Dayton Area Board of Realtors. She



delivered the Homes Guide Magazine weekly to realtors throughout Dayton, for almost 20 years. Her hobbies included playing euchre with family and friends, she was an enormous rockhound, an avid reader and lover of history, which she instilled in both of her children. She loved her yard work and was a passional lover of all animals.



Karen was a kind soul that always gave more than she received and will be missed by all that knew her.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the Artemis Center in Dayton, OH. The Artemis Center empowers survivors of domestic violence in the Dayton area. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home.

