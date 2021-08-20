RAMAGE, Sandra Sue



Age 79, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on January 2, 1942, in Hamilton, the daughter of George W. and Ruth A. (Hufnagel) Shultz. Sandra married Charles Ramage on June 3, 1967, in Hamilton. She graduated from Taft High School in 1960 and Miami University in 1971. She was an elementary school teacher for Hamilton City Schools for 30 years. She was a Deacon at The Presbyterian Church, a volunteer at Ft.



Hamilton Hospital, a member of Hamilton Classroom Teachers Association, The Ohio Education Association, and Butler



County Retired Teachers. She loved traveling, reading, and spending time with family and friends. A devoted grandmother, she cherished spending time with her granddaughter,



Reagan. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Joe Scrimizzi. Sandra is survived by her



husband, Charles, her children; Kristin (Jeff) Worthington, Newport, KY, and George (Rita) Ramage, Burlington, KY, her granddaughter, Reagan Sue, her devoted sister, Barbara Scrimizzi, her nephew, Scott (Ann) Scrimizzi, their children John and Kate, her nephew, Steven Scrimizzi, and many other family and friends near and far. A funeral service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd.,



Hamilton, Ohio 45013 at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, with Pastor Kim Katterheinrich officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until the time of the service. A



private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of



flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's



Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742 or the Lindenwald Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 13082,



Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com