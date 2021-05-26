RAMBO, Sandra
Age 68, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years. Sandra
retired from the United Way
after over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her
husband, Isaac Rambo; mother, Ruby Williams; nephew, David Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her brothers,
David Williams and Michael Williams; sister, Hazel Fletcher; daughter, Dauphne Donahue; God-son, Andrew Mann; best friends, Katrina Robinson, Jean Hobson, Gloria Russell; a host of family and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am
Thursday, May 27, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment West
Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral