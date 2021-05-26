RAMBO, Sandra



Age 68, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years. Sandra



retired from the United Way



after over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Isaac Rambo; mother, Ruby Williams; nephew, David Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her brothers,



David Williams and Michael Williams; sister, Hazel Fletcher; daughter, Dauphne Donahue; God-son, Andrew Mann; best friends, Katrina Robinson, Jean Hobson, Gloria Russell; a host of family and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am



Thursday, May 27, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment West



Memory Gardens.

