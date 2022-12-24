dayton-daily-news logo
RAMEY, Beverly

RAMEY (Martin), Beverly

Beverly (Martin) Ramey, age 85, passed away December 13, 2022, at Continental Manor of Blanchester, following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Jack Ramey; brothers George and Tom Martin; and a sister Phyllis Welling. Beverly leaves behind her daughter Leslie (Chris) Chance and son Jack (Lisa) Ramey; grandchildren Amber (BJ) Kelso, Alyssa (Ben) Hartley, Jedidiah (Sarah) Chance, Abby (Tyler) Hendershott, Kelsey Chance, Hunter and Taylor Ramey; great-grandchildren Shelby, Andrew, Emma and Christopher Kelso, Ava and Sadie Hartley, Penelope and Ophelia Hendershott, and John Chance; a great-great-grandson Liam Kelso; several nieces and nephews; many close friends including Nancy Soder, Troy Pardieck, Jeanine Myers, Dolores "Patches" Rogers and Aide, Ruby. Beverly wished to be cremated and her family will hold a Celebration of Life at their convenience. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.arehart-brown.com or our Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.

