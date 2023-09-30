Ramey, Vina

Ramey (Walton), Vina Juanita



Vina Juanita Ramey, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away December 8, 2022. She was born in Irvine, Kentucky on May 29, 1939 the daughter of Hubert & Ruth (Phoenix) Walton. Juanita grew up In Irvine, Kentucky and attended Crooked Creek School. She traveled to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, and Alaska in her later years. She is survived by daughter Easia (Quincy) Brundidge; son James Ramey; grandchildren Sean (Nikkole) Brundidge, Brittany Brundidge, Laura (Nathan) Sweetland, and Courtney Ramey. Great grandchildren; Jayden & Jordyn Brundidge, Inara Muhammad, and Lydia Sweetland; sisters Corena Latham and Shirley Cox as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband; Leland L. Ramey & son Leland L. Ramey Jr; sister Bobbie Chaney.



Private burial held at Walton Cemetery, Irvine, KY.



