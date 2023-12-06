Randall, Florella



Florella "Flo" Randall, 91 of Middletown passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Arlington Pointe. She was born on February 9, 1932 in Middletown to Arlie B. & Ida Rebecca (Madden) Adkins. Flo worked for 29 years at Middletown High School as a Secretary in the Athletic Department, retiring in 1994. She was the Founder and Chairperson of Light Up Middletown, was Citizen of the Year and Received Numerous Civic Awards. She was also a member of Prosser Chapter #367 Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dallas Robert Randall in 1981; her grandchildren, Dallas Edward Randall and Amber Dawn Randall; and her siblings, Georgetta Mulberry, Marguerite Begley, Carl, Curt and Rod Adkins. Flo is survived by her 3 sons, Rodney (Barb) Randall, Patrick (Tonya) Randall and James (Kristina) Randall; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Rev. Woodrow Adkins officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Light Up Middletown, 500 Tytus Ave, Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at Wilson SchrammSpaulding.com



