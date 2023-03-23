Randall, Kirby Joseph



Kirby J. Randall of Kettering, OH passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the age of 90 surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born to Harry & Claudia Randall on January 29, 1933 in Jamestown, NY along with three brothers and one sister, with Bruce Randall of Los Angeles, CA the only known surviving sibling. He was raised in St. Joseph's Home for Boys from 1938-1950, then graduated high school at St. Mary's Academy in Dunkirk, NY in 1950. He also received a Bachelor of Science from Kent State Univ. in 1962 with a major in economics.



During the Korean War, he served in the Air Force as an instructor in Survival Training and achieved the rank of Staff Sargeant. Some of the memories of his own training include rafting down the Salmon and Snake Rivers as one of two in a 6-man raft (including going over falls), jumping off a tower at a smoke-jumper's camp in Idaho and hiking at dusk in a freezing rain in the Rocky Mountains to get to a campsite. Most of his training was in the Rockies in winter to simulate the conditions fighter pilots might face if they bailed out in Korea.



Kirby then began a 30-year career in Federal civil service, initially as a buyer for the former DESC, culminating at WPAFB as a supervising contract negotiator helping to procure systems for aircraft during and after the Vietnam War. His career of service received numerous awards and letters of recognition as well as a nomination in 1973 as Federal civilian employee of the year.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy, of 41 years and by six children; daughters Jean, Joan (Don), Ann (Joe) and Cathy and sons Mike and Andy (Jackie), as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, April 1 at David's United Church of Christ in Kettering, OH where he was a member for over 40 years including proud service as an Elder and Trustee.

