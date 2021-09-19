RANDALL, Mary Louise



Age 97, long-time resident of Oakwood, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Mary was born April 19, 1924, in Esko, KY, to John and Gertrude (Kettrey) McHugh. She graduated high school in Shelby, OH, and attended the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor's Degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse for a brief time, but committed her life to raising her family. Mary had a



servant's heart, volunteering at St. Elizabeth Hospital for many years. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends. Mary was a long-time member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack Randall; daughter, Susan McManus; infant granddaughter, Leslie; her parents; brother, Dr. John McHugh; and sister, Eileen Laux. Mary is survived by her children, David (Mary Kay) Randall, James (Louise) Randall, Patricia (Doug) Stansfield, and Dr. William (Lauren) Randall; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ben, Dan, Dave, Catherine, Joseph, Samuel, Jack, Ellie, Abbey, and Peter; great-grandchildren, Grayson,



Samantha, Emily, Maddie, and Rory, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends Thursday, September 23 from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop. Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 24 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown St., Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

