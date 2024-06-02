Randolph, Charles L.



Charles L. Randolph, formerly of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2024 after a lengthy illness. Charles was 73 years old. Charles was born to Bernadine E, Randolph-Churchwell and Lemuel H. Randolph Jr. Charles graduated from Springfield North High School, and after graduation he enlisted into the United States Air Force, and received an honorable discharge. Charles leaves behind a loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Thelma Randolph; one daughter, Tanya Randolph, and one son, Charles Randolph Jr. He also leaves behind two sisters, Rev. Jacqueline L. Randolph and Kellee Churchwell Anderson and one brother, Floyd L. Churchwell Jr., 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, cousins, and friends. Services will be at New North Street AME Church on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Eulogist: Rev Jacqueline L. Randolph. Final Resting Place will be in Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



