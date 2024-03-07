Randolph, Judith "Judy"



Judith "Judy" Randolph, age 78 of Englewood, passed away to her Heavenly Home on March 2, 2024. She was born on June 27, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Wayne High School in 1963. She loved taking care of the flowers in her garden and spent a lot of time there. Judy was very strong in her faith, and she was a very loving and faithful wife, supporting her husband, Keith, on his many mission trips. She will be dearly missed by everyone who loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Lena Todd of Wilder, Tennessee; her siblings: Boyd, Troy, Sandra, Rick, and Jimmy; and her son, Nathan Keith. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Keith; her children: Angela (Bob), Rob, Matt (Shannon), and Jonathan; siblings: Carol, Ronnie, Mike (Carmen); grandchildren: Isaiah, Josiah, Lydia, and Israel; and many, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. Her funeral service will begin at 12:00pm officiated by Pastor Ernie McCormick and Rev. Frank Ward. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. To share a memory of Judy or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



