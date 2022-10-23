RANKEY, Katherine A.



Age 74, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with her husband Chuck by her side. Kathy was preceded in death by her infant son Chris and parents Dick and JoAnn Walz. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Chuck, daughter Jenny (Kim) and son Jason (Lisa), grandchildren Emily and Katie, brothers, sisters, cousins and Spud. Kathy retired from Avery Dennison after 30 years of service. She was a breast cancer survivor but finally succumbed to her many health issues following cancer treatments, which kept her from her love of sewing and quilting. She is going to be missed by her family and friends. You are home and no longer in pain. The family will receive friends Monday, October 24, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton. Private entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked for American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242, in memory of Kathy.

