RANKIN, Carolyn J.



85, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, in her home. Carolyn was born October 16, 1935, in Waverly, Ohio to Carlton and Grace (Breitenbach) Schwartz. Carolyn was a perpetual



caregiver who loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, and would always go out of her way to help those around her who were in need. She was also an avid animal lover. Survivors include her four children, Jeffrey Rankin, John (Janet) Rankin, Rhonda Readler and Julie Phillipp; ten grandchildren, Bridget, Breanne, Rhyan, Jennifer, Johnny, Mindy, Jimmy, Jordan, Josie and Jay; 8 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Darlene Burton, Samuel Schwartz, Buddy Ake and Linda Hamman; and numerous



nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was



preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. "Sonny" Rankin, Jr.; two grandchildren, Rebecca and Daniel; a sister, Benita; and two sons-in-law, Jeffrey Phillipp and John Readler. A



private Memorial Mass will be held in St. Joseph Church at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

