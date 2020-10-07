RANKIN, Dorothy L. Dorothy L. Rankin went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 104. Dorothy was a long time resident of Kettering, Ohio, and more recently the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio. She was born in Darke County in 1916. She taught Music for many years and retired in 1982. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

