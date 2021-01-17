RAPP, Psmrls

RAPP, Pamela F.



Age 69 of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at River Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center. She was born on September 16, 1951, to the late Pearl (Naysmith) and Stanley Friedline in



Dayton, OH. She retired from Piqua Schools after more than 32 years from her position as a Junior High Language Arts teacher. She loved her students and enjoyed being a cheerleading advisor, debate team leader, and drama group leader to name a few. She was an active member of Fairview United Methodist Church and was the 1st president of the



Zeta Theta Chapter of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. In her free time, she loved singing at church, attending spiritual retreats, performing at community theater and participating in water sports with her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years; Edgar "Ed" Rapp, step-children, Melissa (Walter) Matthews, David (Carolyn) Rapp, Teresa (Leo) Rader; grandchildren, Jeremy & Rachel Matthews, Glenn & Jonas Rapp,



Carmen & Carrie Rader; sister, Jill Barr; nieces, Lauren Barr & Rachel (Matt) McDermott; aunt, Janet Patterson; and many cousins, relatives and friends who will cherish her memory. She is preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to give a sincere thanks for the care and hospitality that was provided by the staff at River Oaks and Hospice of Dayton, along with the support and prayers from family & friends. The family will not be having services for Pamela at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood will be handling her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fairview United Methodist Church (828 W Fairview Ave, Dayton, OH 45406). Online condolences may be made to the family at



