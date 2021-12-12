dayton-daily-news logo
RASCH, Christopher

RASCH, Christopher Lyle

Age, 36, of Cincinnati, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at U.C. Medical Center, Cincinnati. Funeral services will be

Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel

Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


