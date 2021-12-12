RASCH, Christopher Lyle
Age, 36, of Cincinnati, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at U.C. Medical Center, Cincinnati. Funeral services will be
Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel
Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences are available at
Funeral Home Information
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH
45013
https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral