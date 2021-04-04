RASOR, Patricia Jean



Age 92, nicknamed by her loving family as "Scoops" passed away in her Kettering home. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted



husband Bill Allen Rasor.



Patricia was born in Dayton to Robert and Margaret (Feirock) Serrer, second oldest of four children, who precede her as well, brothers William Serrer and Robert "Bobby" Serrer and sister Rita Robinson.



Patricia is survived by her son Richard (Georgette) Rasor; her daughter Cynthia (Daniel) Crotty; devoted and loving grandchildren, Amy (Bart) Higgins, Carrie Rasor, Richard Jr. (Lauren) Rasor, Sarah (Jaret) von Rothenberg, Kelly Crotty (Casey Hall), Kerry (Matthew) Bruggeman, Katharine (Sean) Douple, and a host of beautiful great-grandchildren, Morgan, Ian, Addison, Willow, Lucy, Scarlett, Jack, Eloise, Penelope, Sophie, Stella, Coleman, Boden, Tanner, Liam, Jaxon, Ava, and Daisy. Patricia loved bowling and was a member of Saint Albert the Great Church. After graduating from Chaminade Julienne High School, she fulfilled her dream when she was awarded a



Master's Degree in Education from the University of Dayton. Both she and her family were proud of this accomplishment. Patricia was a teacher for 40 years. Students at St Helen,



Incarnation, St Alberts, and West Carrollton Junior High



benefited from her wisdom and generosity. She was always surrounded by her loving and devoted family, she will be truly missed. Scoops will be forever in our hearts! Private family service, Calvary Cemetery. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

