RATLIFF, Johnny 73, of Middletown, OH, went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19, and a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Johnny is survived by his wife, Mattie, of Middletown, and daughter Samantha, of Cincinnati; brothers James (Cheryl) Ratliff of Midldetown, Roger (Debra) Ratliff of Franklin, sister Carol Hounshell of Felicity, and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmus and Verna (Phipps) Ratliff, as well as his sister and brother in law, Phyllis and John Stump. Johnny was born on March 8, 1947, in Menifee County, KY. After graduating from Seven Mile High School in 1965, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army, being stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He married his wife of 49 years in 1971 and settled into a 36 year career at AK Steel, where he retired in 2006. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger, and was proud to share his love of the Lord with everyone. He enjoyed going to church, restoring antique cars, going to car shows with his brothers and good friend Bob Allison, and listening to bluegrass music. He was the most amazing husband and father and his family came first above all else. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Special thanks to the Hospice of Dayton for their kindness and care. Condolences may be sent to the family at Dalton Funeral Home www.daltonfh.net

