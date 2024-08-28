Ratliff, Roger "Bud"



Roger "Bud" Ratliff, 85, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024. Beloved husband of Deb Ratliff. Loving father of Beckie Shaw. Dear grandfather of Evan Shaw and brother of Jim "Red" (Cheryl) Ratliff. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Elmus and Vernie Ratliff, sister Carol Houndshell, sister Phyllis Stump, brother John Ratliff, nephew, Scott Ratliff, grandsons, Hayden Shockley and Peyton Gilpin. Bud was a US Army veteran who received a good conduct medal and was a member of the Camden Masonic Lodge #159. He retired from General Motors after 28 years. He was an avid horseman and participated in trail rides and rodeos. Family and friends may visit Thursday, August 29, 2024 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Ohio's Hospice at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark.



