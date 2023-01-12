RATLIFF, Roland



Passed in peace on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at age 72 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Roland is preceded in death by his parents, John E. Ratliff and Carrie C. Ratliff, and his dear brother, Wally Ratliff. Roland was a loving father to Maria L. Ratliff (Chad Bowshier) and Tyler J. Ratliff, a first time proud grandpa of his granddaughter, Adelyn M. Bowshier and second time grandpa to soon-to-be granddaughter, Baby Bowshier coming in March 2023.



Roland loved being with his family, his brothers: Arlan P. Ratliff and Jack Ratliff, sister, Rhonda K. (George) Koehler, nieces, Jillian K. Ratliff and Ginger H. Perry, nephew, Jerritt J. Ratliff, great-nephew, Caleb A. Perry, aunt, Fern White, and several cousins. A special thank you to Roland's caregivers: Lu Shaffer, brothers: Jack and Arlan Ratliff, and special friend, Vicki Taylor.



Roland had a career in advertising. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a VERY talented artist, photographer, and RC plane and car rally enthusiast. He was into history and always looking up war planes, Corvettes, and landscapes to draw up until his passing. His humor and personality were one-of-a-kind. He will be sorely missed.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Dale Stumbo. Roland will be laid to rest at Lawrenceville Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Roland's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

