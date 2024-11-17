Rau, Frederick "Babe"



Rau, Frederick Gale "Babe", 100 of Franklin, born May 17, 1924, passed away Wednesday November, 13, 2024. Babe was a veteran of WW II serving in the US Navy. Preceded by his wife of 76 years, Helen (Woeste). Children, Greg (Bette), Gary (dec), David (Robin), Gail Gann, Barb (Ron) Maichle, Connie (Mark) Johnson, Ted (dec), Fred (Jeannie), Amy (Gary) Mathes, 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday November 25, 2024 at St Mary Church of the Assumption in Springboro. Family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mary's, St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com