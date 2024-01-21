Rau, Helen



Rau, Helen Josephine (Woeste), 98 of Franklin, born 2/6/25, passed away Saturday January 13th 2024. Survived by her husband of 76 years, Frederick "Babe" Rau. Also surviving her, sister, Florence Huels and brother, Al Woeste, her children Greg (Bette), Gary (dec), David (Robin), Gail Gann, Barb (Ron) Maichle, Connie (Mark) Johnson, Ted (dec), Fred, Amy (Gary) Mathes, 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial 10:30 St. Mary of the Assumption in Springboro was held Friday, January 19, 2024. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Mary's, St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice.



