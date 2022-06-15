RAU, Rebecca Ann



Rebecca Ann Rau went to be with the Lord on 06/07/2022. She was born on April 14, 1947. She was preceded In death by her husband Thomas Rau, parents Paul and Annie Weimer, and brother Paul Dudley Weimer. She is survived by her son Paul Rau and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Barnes as well as many other extended family members, loving friends, and



caregivers.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She knew how to make people feel like they mattered. If she was in your



corner, you knew she wouldn't stop until she got what was needed to help you. Before retirement, Becky was a District Manager for AFLAC and worked for them for many years. She was an active member of The Church of Latter Day Saints and loved going to church each Sunday for as long as she could. She loved going out for a good meal with family and friends. She was very energetic and always on the move unless she was curled up with a good book. She also loved traveling and spending time with the family pets.



A memorial service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin on Friday, June 17th with visitation from 9-10 am and a service beginning at 10 am.



Rest now, Becky. Your earthly work is done.

