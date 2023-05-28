X

Rawlins, Doris

Rawlins, Doris Wyolene

Rawlins, Doris W. 93, passed away peacefully at Stone Spring Transitional Care in Vandalia, Ohio on Monday, May 22,2023. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Tassie (Stewart) Earnest, her husband George Rawlins and daughter Belinda Rawlins-Mason. She is survived by daughters Karen Ellis, Silver Spring, MD and Kathy Rawlins, Dayton, OH.

Funeral services will be held Thursday June 1, 2023, 12:00 PM at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S James H. McGee Blvd. Family will receive friends at 11:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to W.E Lusain Funeral Home at http://www.lusainmemorial.com/dayton.htm

