RAY, Dottie Lou



Passed away at home on Friday, April 1, 2022, comforted by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband



Richard Ray, her sister-in-law Roslyn Davis, daughter Vicky Vires, and daughter-in-law



Gisela Ray. Also preceded in death by her parents George Henry (Happy) and Dorothy Land; her brothers Bill, Walter, Ernie, Ralph, and Henry. She is survived by her siblings Betty Austin, Patty Lee, and Larry Land; her children Mike Ray, Cindy (Carl) Byrd, John Ray,



Richard (Nancy) Ray, Flo Ray (Denise), Tina Ray, George



(Carrie) Ray, Raymond Ray, and Linda (Tim) Wilcox. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dottie will be forever remembered as being kind and loving. She will be sadly missed. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com