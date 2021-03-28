X

RAY, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RAY, Edward L.

Age 67, of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his mother Arcene Roberts, sister Patsy Canterbury, and brother Roy C. Ray. Survivors include his wife Joyce M. Ray (Thomas), son Jonathen E. Ray of West Carrollton; sister Wanda Gunnoe, brothers and sisters-in-law Connie Ray, Michael (Martha)

Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Teresa Thomas, Betsey Redinger,

Rosalie (Richard) Koesel, Nancy (Mark) Gillotti, members of the Huff family in Tennessee, and numerous other relatives and friends. He retired after 20 years of service from the

United States Air Force, then became a Lawn and Garden Manager at Wal-Mart, and was an avid gardener. He loved his University of Tennessee sports teams but most of all he

enjoyed spending time with his son, nieces, nephews,

extended family and friends. Services will be 1 pm, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Scott Wells officiating. A Gathering of Friends will be held from 12 noon until service time at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave.,

Dayton, Ohio 45420 or the American Cancer Society. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.