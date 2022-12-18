RAY, Larry



Age 74 of Franklin passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born July 20, 1948, in Russellville, AL, to Vaudie and Mary (Cantrell) Ray. He served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a pipe fitter/welder for the Local Union 392 for 30 years. Larry was an active member of the VFW Post 3809, a member of the Big Red 1, and a Vietnam Veteran Ranger. He loved his grandchildren, going to the casino and playing the lottery. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Ray; children, Paula (Gar) MacDonald and Cris Ray; grandchildren, Clayton (Sam) MacDonald, Kyle MacDonald, Matt (Tabitha) Jensen; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lily, Ellie, Duke, Isiah, Aaden, and Clayton; sister, Martha (James) Kilmer. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Ray, and son, Duke Jensen. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 10:00am-11:00am at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 11:00am. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Larry to Dayton VA Medical Center Voluntary Services (135), 4100 West Third St. Dayton, OH 45428.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



