RAY-O'LEARLY, Linda

RAY-O'LEARY (Mueller), Linda Sue



Linda Sue (Mueller) Ray-O'Leary, 72, of Springfield, went to Heaven to be with our Lord Jesus on August 24, 2022. She was born December 5, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio. Linda was retired from Robbins & Myers-Moyno. She was on the board of Robbins & Myers Federal Credit Union for a number of years as well as a Trustee of UAW Local 902. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Harlie Ray, Jr., Melissa (Joseph) Hube, and Larry Ray; grandchildren, Megan (Johnny), Beau (Taylor), Cole, Emilee, Heather (Corey), Tiffany, Casey, Brandon (Samantha), Eric (Megan), Ericka, and Mickael; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Joe (Judy) Mueller, Pete Mueller, John (Robin) Mueller, Mark Mueller, Tim (Tina) Mueller, and Tina (Linn) Payne; special friends, Jessie Foster, Christine and Roger Stumbo; and several nieces and nephews. Linda loved her family with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael O'Leary; parents, Larry Mueller and Mary (Lay) Fee; and sister, Patti Mueller. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dale Stumbo officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12-2 pm. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at ww.jkzfh.com.

