RAY, Ralph E.



78 of Springfield passed away October 30, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 3, 1944, the son of Russell and Mildred Ray. Ralph proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam. He was a member of Hillside Church of God and the VFW. Ralph retired as a custodian with the Springfield City Schools. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Ryan Ray; brothers Frederick Ray, Russell Ray and Glenn Ray; and nephews Stephen Rosales, Jr., and Christopher Simpson. Survivors include his loving wife, Arlene Ray; son Ivan Burkhardt, brother Thomas Ray; sisters Linda (Jerry) McClintock, Sandra (Harry) Gersh, Patti Rosales; and many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Ralph will be Friday, November 4, 2022, at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Family and friends may gather beginning at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



