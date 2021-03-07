RAYBURG, Mary "Elsie"



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away on March 3, 2021. She was born in Darke County, Ohio, on August 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha Eley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her



beloved husband, Raymond J.J. Rayburg; daughter, Vickie Lynn Storey; and brothers, Dale Eley, Lloyd Eley and Don Eley. Elsie is survived by her loving children, Raymond Lee (Alice) Rayburg and Robin (Jack) Barnes; Miriam (Gene) Schaegs, whom she thought of as a daughter; grandsons, Raymond D. (Alan Monnin) Rayburg, Robert (Beth) Rayburg, Jack (Ellen) Barnes, Josh (Adrienne) Barnes, Jacob (Melissa) Barnes and Chip



(Sarah) Storey; step-grandsons, Kevin (Terre) Pohlar and Brian Pohlar; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother, H. Glenn Eley; sister, Mildred Eley Hoover; and many other loving family and friends. Elsie was a graduate of



Verona High School, Class of 1948. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Elsie with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

