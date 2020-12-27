RAZOR, Al R.



93 transitioned and answered the call of the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1927, in Owingsville, KY, to Sherman and Rena Razor. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from DESC with 27 years of service. Al was a faithful member of Canaan M.B.C. for over 50 years where he held many positions. He enjoyed bowling, tending to his cows, collecting coins, and traveling with family. Al is survived by his loving and devoted wife Charlene of 69 years. Al was a caring father to children Linda Hayes, Gloria Young, Wanda Guy, Richard Razor and David Razor and loving brother to his 7 siblings. He will be missed by 18 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Ernest Razor. Services Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Enon MBC, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation at 9 a.m. Services will be livestreamed. Masks required, social distancing enforced, limited seating. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.



