RAZOR, Sheencha L. Age 77, of Riverside, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Sheencha was born on February 18, 1943, in Seoul, Korea. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Yun, Min, and Duk Lee; and sister, Suk Lee. She is survived by her son James; as well as other extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.Routsong.com.
RAZOR, Sheencha
RAZOR, Sheencha L. Age 77, of Riverside, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Sheencha was born on February 18, 1943, in Seoul, Korea. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Yun, Min, and Duk Lee; and sister, Suk Lee. She is survived by her son James; as well as other extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.Routsong.com.