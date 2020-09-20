RAZOR, Sheencha L. Age 77, of Riverside, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Sheencha was born on February 18, 1943, in Seoul, Korea. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Yun, Min, and Duk Lee; and sister, Suk Lee. She is survived by her son James; as well as other extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.Routsong.com.

