X

RAZOR, Sheencha

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RAZOR, Sheencha L. Age 77, of Riverside, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Sheencha was born on February 18, 1943, in Seoul, Korea. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Yun, Min, and Duk Lee; and sister, Suk Lee. She is survived by her son James; as well as other extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.Routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.