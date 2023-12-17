REA, Kim



Kim Williams Rea, age 69, passed away surrounded by family on December 14, 2023 after a 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Kim is preceded in death by her father, Donald Williams. She is survived by her mother, Gene Williams, husband Christopher Rea, son Jeremy (Amanda) Rea of Fairborn, daughter Amber (Brad) Hurak of Cincinnati, and granddaughters Alice Rea and Maren and Laine Hurak. She is also survived by brother Rhon (Vickie) Williams of Manhattan Beach, CA, sister Jill (Ed) Bokros of Chelsea, MI, brother Ray (Pam) Williams of Lexington, KY. Kim was born in Akron, and raised in Beavercreek where she graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1972. Kim and Chris met while working at Shopsmith in Vandalia during summer break and were married in 1981. They lived for the past 30 years in Yellow Springs. She earned her BS in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1975 and her Master's degree in Elementary Principalship from Wright State University in 1981. Having taught children in the classroom from pre-school through third grade for over 45 years, and in recent years specializing in tutoring children with dyslexia, Kim's passionate dedication as an educator will be remembered by family, friends, and students alike. She also shared her strong and abiding faith in God with everyone who knew her by remaining ever grateful and always finding the positive side of any situation. Even with the struggles of cancer, Kim continued to enjoy time and travel with her husband and made a lasting impact on the lives of her beloved granddaughters. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held in Kim's memory on Wednesday December 20, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Church where Kim was an active member. She will be laid to rest in Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Pleasant Grove Missionary Church 491 W Hyde Rd, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 Wednesday December 20, 2023. Visitation: 12 PM to 2 PM. Funeral Service: 2 PM.



