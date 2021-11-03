dayton-daily-news logo
REAGAN, John

REAGAN, John H.

John H. Reagan, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 7:30pm. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 19th, 1938, to Harold

Reagan and Dorthea Staples Reagan. John and his wife

Peggy had a loving marriage of 54 years. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School class of 1956. He retired from the U.S Post Office after 35 years of service. John enjoyed oil painting, going to the Indy 500 with his father and his loving pets.

John is survived by his spouse, Peggy Ann Reagan (Dorsey), Children: Troy (Rheta) Reagan, Bret (Mary) Reagan, Dawna (Edward) Pollock, and April (Marc) Lakes. Grandchildren Jesse (Amanda) Reagan, Dillon Reagan, Chelsea (Cody) Carpenter and Noah (Kalesta) Lakes, Ashley (Daniel) Edwards, and Josh Pollock and several great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Dora Lee Harvey and Nora Grove.

Funeral services will be held at brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,

November 4th, 2021, at 2:00pm with Pastor Fred Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4th, 2021, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.


Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

