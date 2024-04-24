Reams, Hatsue Shimizu



Hatsue Shimizu Reams, 91, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the Alois Alzheimer Center on April 16, 2024.







She was born in Tokyo, Japan on January 23, 1933. Hatsue was preceded in death by her mother and father, and 4 brothers. And is survived by her Brother, 2 daughters, Patty Reams and Christy Turner (Jack) and her 4 grandkids, Ashley, Max, Nick and Chelsea.



The family intends to have a small private service in the summer for immediate family only.



