HAPPY HEAVENLY



BIRTHDAY



Gene Reaver



10/28/1936 - 8/11/2020



85 years ago you were born.



Your family and friends



lost a loving, generous



and hardworking man.



We couldn't have asked for a



better husband of 65 years, dad, and grandpa. We miss your stories, wisdom, quick wit and contagious laugh. You're in our thoughts everyday and forever in our hearts!



We love you,



Shirlee, Brad, Jill and grandkids