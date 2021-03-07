REAVES, Vernon

REAVES, Dr. Vernon Carl, DDS CCP



In celebration of life of Dr. Vernon Carl Reaves, DDS CCP.



Affectionally known to close family members as Sonny, he will be remembered for his love of family, his strength,



determination, and strong work ethic.



Born March 24, 1949, to James H. Reaves and Carrie B. Lisath in Portsmouth, OH. Survived by wife of 48 years Evelyn



"Diane" Rhodes, daughter Camille M., son Damon C. Reaves, grandchildren Wesley and Mackayla J. "Mikey", sisters Delores Reaves Rankins (Kevin) and Vicki Reaves, nephews Jamarr Mays and Jason Rhodes, great-niece Elliot Mays, brother-in-law Lewis Rhodes, and close family friend Dr. Harold Ervin of Indianapolis; also includes a host of family and friends.



Graduate of Nellie Lee Roth High School (Dayton, OH), Ohio University (Athens, OH) Indiana University School of Dentistry (Indianapolis, IN) and The Ohio State- Cleveland Clinic School of Perfusion (Cleveland, OH)



Vernon was blessed to have two careers in his lifetime, first as a dentist in Dayton, OH, and later as a perfusionist in



Cleveland, OH. He survived cancer and lived most of his adult life with heart disease. He was a mentor to many, always



leading by example. Please do not mourn his death but



celebrate his life and accomplishments. In respect to his



wishes, there will be no memorial service. A small celebration of his life will take place in Athens, OH, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements entrusted to E. F. Boyd and Son Funeral Home.



www.efboyd.com