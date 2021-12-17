REBELE, David Emmett



Age 93 passed away at home on December 13, 2021. David was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey on May 5, 1928. He was born to the late Genevieve Bushnell Rebele and Theodore Emmett Rebele.



He graduated from Woodridge High School, New Jersey, and received an Associate's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.



He leaves behind his loving wife Eva Jean Hall (Jeanne), his children Denise Killeen (Joe), Elaine Rebele, Anthony Rebele (Alice), Michael Rebele (Denise), Michelle Rebele, his 2 stepchildren Dr. Chad Lee (Sharon), Gina Sky Lee Murphy (Dan) and 9 grandchildren, Teri Bonino (Travis), Keith Rosa



(Jennifer), Dawn Miller (Ty), Melissa Rebele, Brian Rebele,



Sarah Fenton (Miles), Connor Murphy (Alexa) Taylor Lee



(Denise), Logan Lee (Alli), and 9 great-grandchildren, Cayden and Dylan Bonino, Kate and Abby Rosa, Aiden, Trent, Connie, and Penny Miller, Flynn Fenton and many nieces and



nephews.



David was an Army veteran, Free Mason and a businessman and owner of Century Bath Works and Rebco Inc. in New Jersey. He was a loving family man, enjoyed golfing, driving fast cars, loved German Shepard dogs, and traveling to the beach and the mountains. He also enjoyed music, the big band era and Frank Sinatra. He loved laughing, comedy and telling jokes. He had a wonderful childhood growing up in Woodridge, New Jersey. David was a resident of Huber Heights, OH, and St. Pete Beach, FL.



He is preceded in death by his brother Ronald Rebele, and his sisters, Barbara Sweney and Marion Kearney and his grandson Craig Michael Rosa.



Our special thanks to Dussy, Dave's partner in Emmet & Co. as well as his care givers (David's Girls) Alexa, Missy, Val, Victoria, and Cimera.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, OH.



Private services will be held for the family and invited guests at 12 Noon, Monday, December 20, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive those invited on Monday from 11 AM until service time at the funeral home. All attendees must wear a mask.

