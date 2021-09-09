REDDICK, Brenda Elaine



Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday,



September 10 at Woodland Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45409, with Pastor Robert Mitchell



officiating.



Brenda was a brilliant, hard-working Christian woman that dedicated her life to inspiring others. Brenda graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Central State University, and concluded her educational pursuits with a master's



degree in Education from the University of Dayton. Brenda was an active member of Omega Baptist Church, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and a volunteer board member for



numerous community organizations.



Brenda is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and Dan Mitchell, loving sister and brothers, Jackie Reddick, Michael Reddick, Craig Topps, and her loving father, Jack H. Topps. She is survived by her mother, Ozzie Topps,



uncle, Arthur Mitchell, sister, Lisa Topps, two brothers, Samuel Reddick and Bruce Alexander, son, Stefan Reddrick, five grandchildren, and a host of friends all over the world.



Interment services will follow the ceremony: Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Legacy.com.

