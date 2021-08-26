REDDICK, Jonaven A.



Age 26, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday,



August 27, 2021, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Virtual streaming link available. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com