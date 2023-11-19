Reder, Paula



Paula Kay Reder died peacefully at home on November 5th, 2023 with her daughter Sarah by her side. She was born September 27, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Carolyn Betzing Reder and Frank Bernard Reder as the middle of 5 daughters. She was raised in the Kettering and Oakwood areas of Dayton and graduated from Julienne Catholic High School and the University of Dayton. Paula is survived by her daughter Sarah Mills Fitz (Matthew); her grandchildren William and Madeline; sisters Caryl Krupar (Joseph dec.), Donna Wilson, Linda Grandfield, and Joanie Cole; her beloved nieces and nephews; and her always-faithful canine companion, Gidget.



An independent, gregarious, and bright child, Paula was often leading her younger sisters on bike adventures to the library and in the backyard, toasting bread. Paula had a friendly nature, and conversations with old friends and new acquaintances came easy for her. As a voracious reader of books and various newspapers, she also relished times of quiet solitude. She enjoyed professional success from an early age, from working at Maud Muller candy company in high school to an ad agency where her job included driving celebrities such as Richard Chamberlain in her 1964 Mustang. She was the first female pharmaceutical sales representative hired at Merck, and she worked for them until she pursued her favorite endeavor of being a full-time mother.







Paula moved to Granville, Ohio in the 1970's and stayed in the Newark/Granville area. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed the changing seasons. She could often be found working in the yard with one of her dogs at her side. Paula loved to host and filled her home with noise, laughter, and her delicious cooking, from dinners with friends to Thanksgiving for the whole extended family. She had a flair for decorating, antique shopping, and DIY projects. The farm was a welcoming place of July 4th celebrations and week-long "Zia" campouts. Paula was always up for road trips and loved to drive to every corner of the United States. She often reminisced fondly about walking tours of Scotland and Italy and her trips through the National Geographic expeditions like an open sea sailing trip and touring Costa Rica.



Paula was there to support her parents as they aged and her sisters at a moment's notice. She loved children and was always quick to lend a helping hand, always giving "spot on" parenting advice. Her face would instantly light up when her grandchildren walked into the room, and they were the bright spot in her last few years. Paula's sparkling smile, sense of humor, intelligence and enthusiasm for enjoying the little things in life are qualities that her family and friends will miss most about her.



A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 16th at 11 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church 1322 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409. Private interment will be held separately.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paula's memory to



Suncrest Hospice



5 Revere Drive Suite 130



Northbrook, IL 60062



Licking County Foundation Library Fund https://thelcfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1281



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com