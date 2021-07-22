Redic, Jimmie L.

IN REMEMBRANCE
JIMMIE L. REDIC
10/28/1935 - 7/22/2017
It's been four years since you closed your eyes and left us on this day
Your pain was gone...
Your fight was done...
Your Spirit was set free.
Although we weep and miss you dearly our hearts still
rejoice, to know you're at your heavenly home just
waiting by the door. It seems like it was just yesterday we saw your beautiful smile, and though we will always miss you, we know you're by our side. God is always in control and you left us for a reason, but we will see you once again when it is our season.
Love,
Mattie, Cedric, Tamra, Ronald (Red), Donald, and Sha'Nae