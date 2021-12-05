dayton-daily-news logo
REECE, Erin

ajc.com

Obituaries
3 hours ago

REECE, Erin M.

Age 48 of Dayton, departed November 17, 2021. Erin is survived by her parents, William and Monty Reece (Dayton); Aunts: Melanie Moore-Seals (Las Vegas), Jacqueline Reece (Washington, DC), and Uncle: A J Reece (Washington, DC). Service: 11 A.M., Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pk. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

