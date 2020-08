REECE, I. John De'Angelo "Johnny" Beautiful Sunrise, December 18, 1970 and Eternal Sunset, July 25, 2020. Visitation Only: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 10:00-11:00 am., W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, (Formerly Bowman's) 2060 Germantown St., Dayton, OH 45417. No Services. www.lusain.com