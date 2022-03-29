dayton-daily-news logo
REED, Alex

REED, Alex

Alex Reed formally of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 2nd in Huntsville, Alabama. Alex is survived by his

parents David and Kimberly Reed of Dayton, 3 aunts

Pamela Murphy of Riverside, OH, Heidi Jordan of Blissfeild, MI, Carla Reed of Tecumseh, MI, one uncle Brian White of Riverside, OH, 3 nephews Joey, Jesse and Jacob. Alex was

preceded in death by his sister Tiffany Reed and two grandmothers Lisa Reed and Connie Brown. We will have a celebration of life for him at a later date.

