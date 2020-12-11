REED, GREGORY

REED, Sr.,



Gregory Eugene



Gregory Eugene Reed, Sr. (73) passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, due to complications of Covid. Gregg was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Eugene and Lillian (Welch) Reed. He raised two sons and daughter: Greg Jr (Cheryl), Dana Brown (Chas), & Jonathan (Michelle). Gregg was known to his 13 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren as "Peeps". He is also survived by his brother, Dale (Susie) and their family.



Gregg was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1966-1970. He retired from GM Delphi in 1998, after 33 years. Gregg was an officer of the Moose Lodge, where he loved to spend time with his "Moose friends". He was also a member of Ascension Catholic Church. He had a laugh that could only belong to him & he came up with some of the funniest sayings you've ever heard. To us, he was, "damn near perfect."



The family would like to give special thanks to his friends, neighbors & his grandson, Nate, for all they have done for Peeps. A Celebration of Life will occur later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Hospice of Dayton or to St. Jude's Hospital.

