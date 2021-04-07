REED, Hazel



Hazel Reed, 89, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Brookdale Senior Living. She was born January 9, 1932, in Sparta, Tennessee, the daughter of Wiley Madison and Anna Jane (England) Luna. She is survived by her daughters Donna (Bill) McElveen and Brenda Bahan; son Butch Reed (Cindy Haddix); grandchildren Michael (Missy) Perkins, Mark (Gretchen) Perkins, Michell (Scott) Wilke, Scott (Kim) Bageant, Kim (Joseph) Mason and Kendall Bahan; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of fifty-three years Burl Reed; brothers Joseph Dennis Luna, Lloyd Grady Luna and Roy



Madison Luna; sisters Lucille Luna Howard and Ruby Luna Hennessee. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 12 - 1 p.m. in the RICHARDS RAFF and DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Vernon-Asbury Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



