REED, Jeannette M.

63, of Dayton, OH, passed away August 5, 2022. Born February 5, 1959, in Daphne, AL, to the late Catherine (Joseph) West and Brad (Geraldine) Bolar. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Jerry Reed and brother Claude Dixon. Jeannette is survived by three daughters, Curtisha (Antonio) Persons, Tanda (Seneca) McCovery and Tamika Cook; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: six brothers, eight sisters; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022. 9 AM visitation, service 10 AM at Mt. Enon MB church and interment to follow at West Memory Gardens.


H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

