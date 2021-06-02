dayton-daily-news logo
X

REED, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

REED, John W.

IN LOVING MEMORY

September 15, 1927- May 27, 2021

With heavy hearts, the Reed family regrets to announce the passing of our beloved John W. Reed. His sharp wit, dry sense of humor, warm heart, and generous spirit will be deeply missed.

John is preceded in death by his son, Jon (AKA Chris) Reed and John's brother, James Reed. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Reed; daughter, Kim Whitehead (Gary

Whitehead); son, James Reed (Michael Sexton-Reed); grandchildren, David Wiley, Jefferson Wiley, and Michelle Cull; great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Parenti of

Pennsylvania.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top