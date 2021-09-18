REED, Kenneth R.



Age 84, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 10, 1937, in Cedarville, Ohio.



Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Urban Flohre; a son-in-law: Chip Roderer; and sister-in-law:



Sandy Reed.



He is survived by his wife, Lois (Elam) whom he married February 14, 1959; his children: Michael (Tammy) Reed and Michelle Roderer; brother: Albert Reed; 6 grandchildren: Ashley Leston, Heather (Brandon) Daum, Chris (Lacey) Reed, Tony (Lindsey) Roderer, Shane (Meagan) Roderer, and Bradley (Jordan) Reed; great-grandchildren: Alexis McManes, Landen and Leiah Kirkbride, Brantley, Bronson and Brailee Reed, Wyatt and



Gavin Daum, Kinsley, Mason, Mia, Kaden, Nolan, and Greyson Roderer; and a great-great-granddaughter: Milani Johnson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Kenny retired from Super Valu after 36 years. He loved to fish and hunt. He was also a great baseball player and enjoyed sports. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a wonderful human being and his sense of



humor will be missed.



Services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, September 22nd at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with



Pastor William "Hoss" Prater officiating. Visitation will be held 11 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at



